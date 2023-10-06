Iowa Democrats announce plan for January caucus with delayed results in attempt to keep leadoff spot
By WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa’s Democratic Party says it will hold a caucus on Jan. 15 but won’t release the results until early March. Friday’s announcement is the state party’s attempt to retain Iowa’s leadoff spot on the presidential nominating calendar without violating a new national party lineup endorsed by President Joe Biden that has South Carolina going first for 2024. Iowa Republicans have already scheduled their caucus for that day, which falls on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. But Democrats will only meet in person that day to discuss nonpresidential business. Democrats’ presidential contest will be held by mail on Jan. 15, with party officials not releasing the results until Super Tuesday on March 5.