Woman arrested after gunshots fired in Connecticut police station. Bulletproof glass stopped them

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a woman is charged with attempted murder and other crimes after she fired several gunshots inside a Connecticut police station. Police say the shooting happened Thursday night in the the lobby of the Bristol Police Department. The front desk was unoccupied and the gunshots did not penetrate a bullet-resistant window. Officers tried to negotiate with the woman but she fired more shots and one officer shot back, police said. The shots were again stopped by bulletproof glass. Police used a stun gun to subdue the woman and she was arrested. The incident came nearly a year after two Bristol officers were shot to death in an ambush.

