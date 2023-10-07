Syria shells northern rebel-held region of Idlib, killing 7 people

BEIRUT (AP) — An opposition war monitor and a paramedic group say Syrian and Russian bombardment of rebel-held parts of northwest Syria killed seven people and wounded others. Saturday’s bombardment comes two days after one of the deadliest attacks on a Syrian government target in years. On Thursday, a drone strike on the Homs Military Academy killed 89 people, including 31 women and five children, and wounded as many as 277, according to the health ministry. On Saturday, Syrian artillery pounded towns and villages held by rebels in Idlib province killing seven and wounding 10, according to the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets.

