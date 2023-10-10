New Zealand immigration hits an all-time high as movement surges following pandemic lull

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s immigration numbers have hit an all-time high. The net number of immigrants was 110,000 in the year ending August, beating the previous high of 103,000 set a month earlier, according to Statistics New Zealand. It’s a big turnaround after more people left than arrived during much of the COVID-19 pandemic. The influx helps employers fill jobs but also puts pressure on the housing market. The figures were released three days before New Zealand holds an election, although immigration hasn’t been a major campaign issue.

