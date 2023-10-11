13-year-old Texas boy convicted of murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In, authorities say

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old Texas boy has been convicted on a murder charge stemming from the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In employee who had a fight with the boy’s uncle. The Johnson County sheriff’s and county attorney’s offices say a jury found on Oct. 5 that the boy engaged in delinquent conduct in the murder case over the May shooting of 32-year-old Matthew Davis. That finding is the juvenile equivalent of a guilty verdict in a juvenile case. Authorities have not identified the boy by name. His attorney did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment. Sentencing in the case it set for Thursday.

