A train has derailed in India killing at least 1 passenger and injuring 30 others

PATNA, India (AP) — A government official says a passenger train has derailed in eastern India, killing at least one person and injuring 30 others. Manish Kumar, a Bihar state official, said Wednesday the injured were rushed to hospital and rescue work was in progress though hampered by darkness. The Press Trust of India news agency said six of the 23 coaches of the North-East Express train, on its way to Assam state from New Delhi, have derailed near Raghunathpur railroad station in Buxar district of Bihar state. Rail accidents are common in India and most are blamed on human error or outdated signaling equipment.

