Apartment fire in northwestern Spain kills 4 people, including 3 children

VIGO, Spain (AP) — The mayor of Spain’s northwestern city of Vigo says that four people, including three children, have died in a fire at an apartment building. Mayor Abel Caballero said Wednesday that one of the victims was an adult after emergency services had initially said that all four victims were between 9 and 14 years old. Spanish state television RTVE said the building in central Vigo had several apartments that were occupied by squatters, but it was unclear if the victims were squatters or residents.

