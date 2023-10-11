Australia in talks with Indonesia about a possible challenge to Saudi Arabia for the 2034 World Cup
SYDNEY, Australia (AP) — Soccer officials in Australia and Indonesia have floated the idea of teaming up in a bid to rival Saudi Arabia for the hosting rights to the men’s World Cup in 2034. The Sydney Morning Herald has reported comments from Indonesia soccer federation president Erick Thohir about ongoing talks that could also include Malaysia and Singapore. Indonesia is being linked despite losing the men’s Under-20 World Cup hosting rights this year. There was political turmoil in Indonesia because the Muslim-majority nation refused to stage games involving Israel. FIFA members have only a few weeks to enter the 2034 bidding contest.