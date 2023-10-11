California law banning large-capacity gun magazines likely to survive lawsuit, court says

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked a lower court’s ruling that California cannot ban gun owners from having detachable magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal on Tuesday granted state Attorney General Rob Bonta’s emergency motion for a stay of last month’s ruling by U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez. The appeals court wrote that the attorney general is likely to succeed on merits. The September ruling marked the second time Benitez struck down the law. The first time he struck it down was in 2017 and an appeals court ended up reversing his decision.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.