Confrontation led to fatal shooting at private party at Pennsylvania community center, police say

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a confrontation between several people at a private party inside a Pennsylvania community center led to gunfire that killed one man and wounded eight other people. Police say the shooting early Sunday inside the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township sent people diving from windows and bolting through doors. Police said in an update Wednesday that they are withholding information about suspects or the renter of the facility. They said one critically wounded person is expected to survive and all others are stable or have been discharged. Officials say the wounded include two students from the nearby Indiana University of Pennsylvania and three from Waynesburg University.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.