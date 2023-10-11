Former Slovak president convicted of tax fraud, receives a fine and suspended sentence

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — A court in Slovakia found former President Andrej Kiska guilty of tax fraud and gave him a two-year suspended sentence. The county court in the city of Poprad also handed him on Wednesday a fine of about $16,000. The verdict is not final and his legal team says he plans to appeal it. The case dates back to 2014 when Kiska was running for president. According to the court, Kiska illegally included tax receipts from the presidential campaign in the books of his KTAG family company. Through Kiska’s associate Eduard Kuckovsky, KTAG then claimed a tax return worth more than nearly $165,000. Kuckovsky also received a suspended sentence and a fine.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.