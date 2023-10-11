Skip to Content
Hamas' attack on Israel pushes foreign policy into the 2024 race. That could benefit Nikki Haley

By
Published 4:29 AM

By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — The war provoked by Hamas’ attack on Israel has shaken American politics and put the Republican presidential primary race in Nikki Haley’s wheelhouse. Haley has long tried to set herself apart from her GOP 2024 rivals on foreign policy. Haley remains well behind former President Donald Trump after two energetic debate performances but is trying to position herself as his chief rival. Haley draws contrasts on how they view U.S. responsibility in foreign affairs. The former United Nations ambassador and former South Carolina governor ties the war between Israel and Hamas to her conservative domestic priorities. Haley argues Israel and the U.S. could be made vulnerable by what she calls “distractions.”

