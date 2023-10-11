Hamas’ attack on Israel pushes foreign policy into the 2024 race. That could benefit Nikki Haley

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — The war provoked by Hamas’ attack on Israel has shaken American politics and put the Republican presidential primary race in Nikki Haley’s wheelhouse. Haley has long tried to set herself apart from her GOP 2024 rivals on foreign policy. Haley remains well behind former President Donald Trump after two energetic debate performances but is trying to position herself as his chief rival. Haley draws contrasts on how they view U.S. responsibility in foreign affairs. The former United Nations ambassador and former South Carolina governor ties the war between Israel and Hamas to her conservative domestic priorities. Haley argues Israel and the U.S. could be made vulnerable by what she calls “distractions.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.