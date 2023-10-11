Horror icon John Carpenter on being a college dropout, ‘Barbie’ and telling true scary stories
By KRYSTA FAURIA
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — While John Carpenter has become synonymous with fictional horror storytelling, the 75-year-old director is dipping his toe into true life terrors with his new show, “John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams.” The director sat down with The Associated Press for a wide-ranging interview ahead of the release of the unscripted anthology series, which fittingly hits Peacock on Friday the 13th. He said “Barbie” is a sign of incredible progress, even if he “can’t promise you that I understood the damn movie or cared about it that much.”