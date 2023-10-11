Iowa man sentenced to 2 life terms in death of 10-year-old girl whose body was found in a pond

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to two life terms for killing a 10-year-old girl who was missing for eight months before her remains were found in a pond. The Quad City Times reports that Henry Earl Dinkins also will have to pay $150,000 in restitution to the mother of Breasia Terrell. Her disappearance July 10, 2020, led to huge searches by dozens of volunteers and numerous law enforcement agencies. Fishermen found her body in March 2021 in a rural area north of Davenport. Last month Judge Henry Latham found the 51-year-old Dinkins guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping. The life sentences he imposed Wednesday are without parole.

