JOC, Sapporo announce decision to abandon bid for 2030 winter games, seek possible bid from 2034 on

TOKYO (AP) — Officials from Sapporo and the Japanese Olympic Committee have announced a decision to withdraw the northern Japanese city as a candidate to host the 2030 Winter Olympics. The effort has been soiled by massive corruption and bid-rigging tied to the one-year delayed 2020 Tokyo Games. Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto and JOC President Yasuhiro Yamashita said at a joint news conference in Tokyo they are withdrawing because of the citizens’ lack of support and loss of trust. Stockholm, Sweden, is now seen as the favorite for 2030 with Salt Lake City almost certain to be picked for 2034 by the International Olympic Committee.

