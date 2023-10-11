Kentucky leaders celebrate end of Army’s chemical weapons destruction program

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Military and political leaders gathered in Kentucky to mark the end of a campaign to destroy a cache of chemical weapons stored by the Army for decades. The milestone was reached in July, when workers destroyed the last rockets filled with sarin. It was the last of a nationwide stockpile of 30,000 tons of the Cold War-era weapons. McConnell joined state and local leaders as well as Defense Department officials to pay tribute to the workers given the painstaking assignment of destroying the weapons. McConnell steered millions in federal dollars to the project over several decades.

By BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN Associated Press

