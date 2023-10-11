Kenya ends arrangement to swap doctors with Cuba. The deal was unpopular with Kenyan doctors
By EMMANUEL IGUNZA
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s government has announced that it won’t renew a deal that saw Cuban doctors employed in Kenya while those from the East African country travelled to Cuba for specialized training. The program has been unpopular with Kenya’s main doctors union, partly because the Cuban doctors received more than double the average salary of their Kenyan counterparts. Critics have argued that the money would be better spent on Kenya’s medical infrastructure and on its own doctors. Under the deal signed in 2017, 50 Kenyans were sent to Cuba to undergo specialized training, while 100 Cubans were dispatched to county level hospitals in Kenya to help improve services.