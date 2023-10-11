Nets coach Vaughn says team from Israel wants to play exhibition game Thursday despite war at home

NEW YORK (AP) — Nets coach Jacque Vaughn says their opponent from Israel still wants to play an exhibition game Thursday night in Brooklyn, days after the country was attacked by Hamas militants. Maccabi Ra’anana will be opening a three-game tour against NBA teams. Nets center Nic Claxton questioned Wednesday after practice whether the game should be played because of the ongoing war that has already claimed more than 2,300 lives. But Vaughn says the Nets checked in with the team from the Israeli National League, which reiterated its desire to play. Maccabi Ra’anana will also play Cleveland and Minnesota on its tour.

