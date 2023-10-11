Norway activists renew protest against wind farm on land used by herders

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Dozen of activists are protesting at Norway’s parliament to express frustration over the Norwegian government’s failure to shut down a wind farm they say endangers the way of life of Sami reindeer herders. The focus of Wednesday’s demonstration was the 151 turbines of Europe’s largest onshore wind farm, which is located about 280 miles north of Oslo. The activists say a transition to green energy shouldn’t come at the expense of the rights of Indigenous people. They have demonstrated repeatedly against the wind farm’s continued operation since the Supreme Court of Norway ruled in October 2021 that the construction of the turbines had violated the rights of the Sami.

