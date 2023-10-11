Pilot confusion preceded fatal mid-air collision at Reno Air Races, NTSB says

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A preliminary investigation suggests there was confusion among pilots just before a fatal mid-air collision at the National Championship Air Races last month but sheds little light on why. The National Transportation Safety Board released a four-page report Wednesday with some of the few details investigators have pieced together in their preliminary probe of the Sept. 17 crash. Veteran California pilots Chris Rushing of Thousands Oaks and Nick Macy of Tulelake were killed. Rushing had just won the T-6 title race and Macy had finished second. The third-place pilot said neither was where he expected them to be before he lost sight of them as they prepared to approach the runway.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.