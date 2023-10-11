The number of US citizens killed in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 22

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says the number of U.S. citizens confirmed to have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war has risen to 22. That’s an increase from the 14 who’d been confirmed dead on Tuesday. U.S. citizens also are among the estimated 150 hostages captured by Hamas during its shocking weekend assault on Israel, which has left at least 2,200 people dead on both sides. President Joe Biden is seeking to connect the attacks directly to decades of antisemitism and violence endured by Jews around the world. He is set to meet with Jewish leaders later Wednesday.

By MATTHEW LEE and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

