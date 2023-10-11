Vermont police release sketch of a person of interest in the killing of a retired college dean

CASTLETON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police have released a sketch of a person of interest in the killing of a retired college dean who was shot dead last week while walking on her favorite trail near the Vermont State University campus. They have also reminded the public to remain vigilant. The crime has shaken the small college town of Castleton as police warn the public to remain vigilant and said they don’t yet know if the shooting was random or targeted. Police say the composite sketch was based on witnesses’ accounts of a man they saw on the trail before they came across Honoree Fleming’s body.

