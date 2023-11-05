Australian prime minister calls for cooperation ahead of meeting with China’s Xi
BEIJING (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has struck an optimistic tone ahead of his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, calling for cooperation while emphasizing that the two countries will continue to have differences. It’s the first visit by an Australian prime minister to China in seven years and is symbolic of the mending of the relationship between the two countries. On Monday morning, Albanese said: “What I’ve said is that we need to co-operate with China where we can, disagree where we must and engage in our national interest.”