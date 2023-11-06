Indigenous men imprisoned for 18 years for Alaska murder settle for $5M after vacated conviction

The insurer for the city of Fairbanks, Alaska, has agreed to pay a total of nearly $5 million to three of the four Indigenous men who argued they were illegally imprisoned for almost two decades on a murder conviction. The convictions of the so-called Fairbanks Four in a teenager’s 1997 death were vacated in 2015. George Frese, Eugene Vent, Marvin Roberts and Kevin Pease sued the city and argued an agreement that led to their release was not legally binding because they were coerced. The city says a settlement was reached with Pease, Frese and Vent and that Roberts declined a settlement offer. The statement says the insurer made the decision to settle.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.