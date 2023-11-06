Mexican governor says 1 child died and 3 others were exposed to fentanyl, but downplays the issue

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A one-year-old child has died and a four-year-old has recovered after being exposed to fentanyl in the drug-plagued northern Mexico state of Sinaloa. The state’s governor acknowledged that so far this year, a total of four children have been treated for exposure to fentanyl. But Gov. Ruben Rocha sought to downplay the issue, claiming there is no fentanyl in his state despite its reputation as a major producer. Rocha added that so far “only one child has died, the other three didn’t.” Rocha said Monday the kids may have been exposed through contact with an addict or someone who worked in a clandestine fentanyl pill-pressing facility.

