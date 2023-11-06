Ukrainian military officers investigated for holding awards ceremony where 19 soldiers were killed

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A criminal investigation has been launched into Ukrainian military officers who organized a ceremony to honor troops that was struck by a Russian missile, killing 19 soldiers. The State Bureau of Investigation says it want to hold military officials accountable for the Rocket Forces and Artillery Day event held Friday near the front line in Zaporizhzhia where Russian reconnaissance drones could easily spot the crowded gathered. It was one of the deadliest single attacks reported by Ukrainian forces. The announcement came as officials say Russian drone and missile strikes damaged an Odesa art museum that is part of a UNESCO World Heritage site.

