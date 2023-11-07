Andy Beshear’s path to reelection as Kentucky governor went through Trump country

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear won reelection to Kentucky’s highest office Tuesday by improving upon the path to victory he carved in his successful 2019 bid. Beshear appears to have carried 29 of Kentucky’s 120 counties, all but two of them in counties Donald Trump carried in 2020. In comparison, he won 23 total counties four years ago. A key to Beshear’s victory was in the seven swing counties Trump won in 2020 with less than 60% of the vote. In both 2023 and 2019, Beshear carried six of the seven counties, all but Oldham. He improved upon his 2019 performance in all seven counties.

