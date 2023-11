GENEVA (AP) — Christie’s says the largest fancy vivid blue diamond to ever come to auction has sold for more than $44 million, far outstripping the pre-sale estimate. Known as the “Bleu Royal,” the ring featuring a fancy vivid blue pear-shaped diamond of 17.61 carats was one of the standout pieces to go under the hammer Tuesday at the auction house for Geneva’s Luxury Week.

