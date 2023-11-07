Can Nikki Haley take a big step forward? What to watch during the Republican debate

NEW YORK (AP) — Five Republicans will appear on stage in Miami for the GOP’s third presidential primary debate. The group is the smallest to date, but it’s unclear whether the increased airtime Wednesday for the shrinking group will change the fundamentals of the 2024 nomination fight. Donald Trump is skipping the debate, as he has the first two. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is stuck in a fierce fight for a distant second place. Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, the only woman in the field, seems to have found some momentum. Also on stage: conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

