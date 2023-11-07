Cornell student accused threatening Jewish people had mental health struggles, mother says

The mother of a Cornell University student accused of making online threats against Jewish people on campus said he had mental health struggles and later posted an apology. Patrick Dai faces a federal charge after authorities say he made threatening comments on an online Greek Life forum late last month. Dai’s mother, Bing Liu said Tuesday she thinks the threats were partly triggered by his use of a medication for depression and anxiety. She also shared an apology posting she said was given to her by Dai’s defense lawyers after they received evidence collected in the case.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.