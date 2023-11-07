Diana Taurasi in new role as she chases history and 6th Olympic gold medal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Diana Taurasi is settling into a new role with USA Basketball. She is trying to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic roster for the 2024 Paris Games, which would be her sixth. But this one feels like her first. Ignore that she turns 42 before the Paris Games even start in July. Taurasi is one of only 12 players ever to win a World Cup gold medal, Olympic gold, an NCAA championship and WNBA championship. The veteran guard now trying to become the first to win six straight Olympic gold medals in basketball. But Taurasi is looking at this run as her first time because a lot of peers, including Sue Bird, aren’t around this time.

