Ex-CIA officer accused of sexually abusing dozens of women pleads guilty to federal charges
By FU TING, JIM MUSTIAN and JOSHUA GOODMAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former CIA officer accused of drugging and sexually assaulting at least two dozen women has pleaded guilty to federal sex abuse charges. Prosecutors say Brian Jeffrey Raymond, who entered his plea Tuesday, kept nearly 500 videos and photographs he took of naked, unconscious women, including many in which he can be seen groping or straddling them. The images date to 2006 and track much of Raymond’s career, with victims in Mexico, Peru and other countries. The case was just the latest embarrassment for the CIA, which in recent months has seen a reckoning over its often secretive handling of sexual misconduct claims within the spy agency.