A man with a gun is arrested in a park near the US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man with a gun has been arrested in a park near the U.S. Capitol. The U.S. Capitol Police say the man was in a park outside Senate office buildings and across from Washington’s Union Station when he was arrested Tuesday. Police say they searched the area where the man was arrested as well as his belongings out of an abundance of caution. Officers say they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat. Openly carrying firearms in public is prohibited in Washington and on U.S. Capitol grounds.

