US asks Congo and Rwanda to de-escalate tensions as fighting near their border displaces millions
By EMMANUEL IGUNZA
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Rwanda and Congo to de-escalate tensions and withdraw troops from their border following increased fighting that has displaced nearly 7 million people. The State Department said Blinken spoke separately by phone with Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame about the “volatile situation and worsening humanitarian crisis along the border.” Fighting between M23 rebels and militias loyal to the Congolese army has intensified in eastern Congo. The Congolese government has repeatedly accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels, which Rwanda denies. There are concerns the rising violence could affect Congo’s presidential election next month.