Voters in Ohio backed a measure protecting abortion rights. Here’s how Republicans helped
By ROBERT YOON
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A proposal to enshrine abortion rights in Ohio’s Constitution was approved in a statewide election Tuesday, with a significant number of Republicans joining with Democrats to ensure the measure’s passage. Tuesday’s result followed a similar path as an August ballot measure election that would have raised the threshold to amend the state Constitution from a simple majority to 60% of the statewide vote. Yes votes received roughly 63% of votes cast before Election Day, compared with 37% for No votes. The Yes and No sides were roughly tied among votes cast on Election Day, which is notable because Election Day votes have tended to favor Republicans.