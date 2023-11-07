Voters in Ohio backed a measure protecting abortion rights. Here’s how Republicans helped

WASHINGTON (AP) — A proposal to enshrine abortion rights in Ohio’s Constitution was approved in a statewide election Tuesday, with a significant number of Republicans joining with Democrats to ensure the measure’s passage. Tuesday’s result followed a similar path as an August ballot measure election that would have raised the threshold to amend the state Constitution from a simple majority to 60% of the statewide vote. Yes votes received roughly 63% of votes cast before Election Day, compared with 37% for No votes. The Yes and No sides were roughly tied among votes cast on Election Day, which is notable because Election Day votes have tended to favor Republicans.

