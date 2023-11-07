Want to tune in for the third GOP presidential debate? Here’s how to watch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — It’s time for the third Republican presidential debate. The two-hour debate will start at 8 p.m. ET in Miami on Wednesday. It’s being moderated by NBC’s Lester Holt and Kristen Welker, as well as nationally syndicated Salem Radio Network talk show host Hugh Hewitt. The event will air on NBC’s television, streaming and digital platforms, as well as Rumble. Five candidates will be on stage: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Former President Donald Trump is yet again skipping the debate, instead holding a campaign rally a short drive away.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.