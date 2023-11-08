Croatia recommends people drink tap water after several fall ill from drinking bottled drinks

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Authorities in Croatia have recommended people drink only tap water as they investigated reports of several cases of people getting sick and suffering injuries allegedly after consuming bottled beverages. Health Minister Vili Beros said several people have sought medical help for “injuries inflicted by suspected chemical elements.” Most have had mild symptoms and will be released home. Health authorities ordered the “suspected” products pulled out from shops, restaurants and elsewhere. They did not say which products were being withdrawn, but photos on social media from shops suggested they were Coca-Cola brands. Coca-Cola in Croatia later said it is temporarily withdrawing some products but says its analysis has not shown irregularities in the production.

