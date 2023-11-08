Denmark’s intelligence agencies win a case against a foreign fighter who claims he worked for them

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s domestic and foreign intelligence services have won a case against a Dane of Syrian origin who claimed he worked for them in Syria in 2013 and 2014 and spied on Danish jihadi fighters. Ahmed Samsam was sentenced to eight years in 2018 in Spain for fighting with the Islamic State group in Syria. He sued Denmark’s two spy agencies in an attempt to have a court order them to admit that he had worked for them, and hoping it would enable him to reopen the case in Spain. The Eastern High Court in Copenhagen said in its ruling Wednesday that Samsam had not made it likely that he could reopen his case in Spain.

