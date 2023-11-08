To help 2024 voters, Meta says it will begin labeling political ads that use AI-generated imagery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The owner of Facebook and Instagram says it’ll put labels on political ads created using artificial intelligence. The new policy announced Wednesday by Meta goes into effect Jan. 1 and will apply worldwide. The California-based company’s policy is intended to help voters know when they see a political ad that contains altered images, video or audio. New AI programs have made it easier than ever to generate lifelike voices and images that in the wrong hands could mislead voters. Social media platforms have been criticized for not doing more to address these risks. Meta’s announcement comes on the day lawmakers in Washington hold a hearing on deepfake images.

