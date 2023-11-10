Hollywood actors union board votes to approve the deal with studios that ended the strike

Board members from Hollywood’s actors union have voted to approve the deal with studios that ended their strike after nearly four months. Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland announced at an afternoon news conference that it was approved with 86% of the vote. The three-year contract agreement next goes to a vote from the union’s members, who will now get to learn what they earned through spending the summer and early fall on picket lines instead of film and television sets. SAG-AFTRA is expected to reveal the terms later Friday.

