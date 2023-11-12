GOP hopeful Chris Christie visits Israel, says the US must show solidarity in war against Hamas
By MOSHE EDRI
Associated Press
KFAR AZZA, Israel (AP) — Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie is visiting Israel on a mission to express solidarity in its war against Hamas. Christie toured a kibbutz that was ravaged in the Oct. 7 rampage by Hamas militants that triggered the war. The former New Jersey governor is the first candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination to visit Israel. Christie says he came to the country because he wanted to see things for himself and that Americans should stand “shoulder to shoulder” with Israel. Republican candidates have all lined up behind Israel, despite growing criticism of the heavy civilian death toll from its offensive in the Gaza Strip.