Macron urges France to rise up against ‘unbearable resurgence of antisemitism’ before Paris march

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron is calling on French people to rise up against anti-Jewish acts ahead of a march in Paris to protest against rising antisemitism. French authorities have registered over 1,000 anti-Jewish acts in a month since Hamas’ attack on Israel. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and numerous other politicians are to attend the march later on Sunday. Macron said the previous day that he would be at the rally “in my heart and in spirit,” but not in person. He condemned the soaring antisemitism in the wake of Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza. The perpetrators will be prosecuted and punished, he said in a letter published Sunday in Le Parisien newspaper.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.