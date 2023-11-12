Macron urges France to rise up against ‘unbearable resurgence of antisemitism’ before Paris march
PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron is calling on French people to rise up against anti-Jewish acts ahead of a march in Paris to protest against rising antisemitism. French authorities have registered over 1,000 anti-Jewish acts in a month since Hamas’ attack on Israel. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and numerous other politicians are to attend the march later on Sunday. Macron said the previous day that he would be at the rally “in my heart and in spirit,” but not in person. He condemned the soaring antisemitism in the wake of Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza. The perpetrators will be prosecuted and punished, he said in a letter published Sunday in Le Parisien newspaper.