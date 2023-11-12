Nations gather in Nairobi to hammer out treaty on plastic pollution

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Efforts to create a landmark treaty to end global plastic pollution advance Monday in Nairobi as most of the world’s nations, petrochemical companies, environmentalists and others affected by the pollution gather to discuss draft language for the first time. It’s the third meeting in a condensed five-meeting schedule intended to complete negotiations by the end of next year. Hosting the third session here in Nairobi is significant, as the East African country is a global leader in fighting plastic pollution. Many of the players are the same as those at global climate talks since most plastics are made from petroleum or natural gas.

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT and CARLOS MUREITHI Associated Press

