2 accused of running high-end brothel network in Massachusetts and Virginia appear in court
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man and woman accused of operating a commercial sex ring with wealthy and prominent clients in Massachusetts and the Washington, D.C., suburbs have appeared in court. But a hearing on whether they should remain behind bars while they await trial was delayed until next week. They answered yes and no questions from the judge about whether they understood that they were waiving their right to a preliminary hearing, but otherwise did not speak. U.S. Magistrate Judge David Hennessy scheduled a detention hearing for Nov. 22. An attorney for Junmyung Lee declined to comment after the hearing, and Han Lee’s lawyer declined to comment last week.