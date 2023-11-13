Hyundai joins Honda and Toyota in raising wages after auto union wins gains in deals with Detroit 3

Hyundai has joined Honda and Toyota in raising factory worker wages after the United Auto Workers union reached new contract agreements with Detroit automakers. Hyundai said Monday that it will raise factory worker pay 25% by 2028. That matches the general wage increase won by the UAW during that period. Toyota raised factory pay 9% to 10% starting in January, while Honda said it will increase wages 11% during the same period. Labor experts say the increases are at least in part aimed at thwarting UAW President Shawn Fain’s strategy of organizing U.S. auto plants run by foreign automakers and Tesla. About 146,000 UAW members are voting on new contracts with General Motors, Ford and Jeep maker Stellantis that give them 25% general wage increases by April of 2028.

