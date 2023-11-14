‘A noisy rock ‘n’ roll’: How growing interest in Formula One is felt across the music world
By MARIA SHERMAN
AP Music Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyond the engineering, the athleticism, the speed, the luxury, fans love the sound of Formula One. It is no wonder the pinnacle of automotive engineering has caught the eye of musicians and music fans everywhere. As the sport continues to grow in popularity stateside, and with young people across the globe, race weekends are transforming into musical hotspots with A-list talent performing after the day’s event. That’s the case this week when Formula 1 heads to Las Vegas for a glitzy nighttime race Saturday. Tiësto, will.i.am, Mark Ronson, and an F1 booker describe the musical appeal of the sport to The Associated Press.