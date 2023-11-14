Airstrike kills renowned doctor in Gaza and relatives who sought shelter together
By JACK JEFFERY
Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — A well-known doctor at Gaza’s largest hospital was killed along with three relatives in an airstrike on the home where they were sheltering. While thousands have fled northern Gaza, Hammam Alloh chose to stay behind. Hammam’s sister recounted the events to The Associated Press by phone as she pieced together the tragedy from her home in the U.S. Twenty-six members of her family were sheltering at the house that was hit. Her brother was a kidney specialist and had conducted several interviews with American news outlet “Democracy Now!” during the fighting between Israel and Hamas.