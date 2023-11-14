Colorado supermarket shooting suspect pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

BOULDER (AP) — The defendant in a 2021 mass shooting that killed 10 people at a Colorado supermarket has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa entered his plea via his attorneys Tuesday after a judge ruled his case can move to trial. Alissa, who has schizophrenia, is charged with murder and multiple attempted murder counts. No one has disputed Alissa was the gunman in the March 2021 attack at the crowded Boulder supermarket. A detective testified Tuesday that most of the victims were killed in just over a minute. A plea of not guilty by reason of insanity involves whether someone’s mental health prevented them from understanding right from wrong when a crime was committed.

