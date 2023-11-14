EU lawmakers try to balance protection and privacy over online child pornography

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers have adopted a series of amendments to a draft law on online child pornography as they try to find a balance between protecting children and protecting privacy. Under the the draft position adopted by the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs of the Parliament, internet providers will have to assess the risk of their services being used for online child sexual abuse, and to take measures to mitigate these threats. But lawmakers proposed excluding end-to-end encrypted material from detection, while making sure time-limited detection orders approved by courts can be used to track down illegal material when mitigation measures are not enough. There are several more steps before the bill would become law.

