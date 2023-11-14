New Jersey man who posted threat to synagogues gets 15 months in prison

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who admitted posting a broad online threat aimed at synagogues and Jewish schools in the state last year has been sentenced to 15 months in prison. U.S. District Judge Christine O’Hearn in Camden imposed the sentence Tuesday on 19-year-old Omar Alkattoul of Sayreville, who earlier pleaded guilty to transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce. He had faced up to five years in prison. Federal prosecutors have said Alkattoul expressed hatred of Jews and admitted posting online that “God cursed the Jewish people and God should burn gay people.” A message seeking comment was left with the public defender representing Alkattoul.

